Multimedia journalist, Mason City

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 7:40 AM

KIMT is seeking a motivated Multimedia journalist who is passionate about shooting, writing and editing compelling content for multiple platforms to join our Mason City, Iowa newsroom. Come join a team of experienced journalists who excel in enterprise storytelling. This reporter must be flexible with the desire to cover breaking news. Candidates should be self-starters with a mastery of time management who can work under pressure while meeting station deadlines.

A four-year degree in Broadcast Journalism or Broadcast Communications is required. Previous experience is preferred. Candidates must be able to shoot video with Sony EX cameras and must also be able to edit non-linearly and have a strong understanding of video and audio recording basics with an eye for good visual composition.

To apply, please send cover letter and resume to: hr@kimt.com.

Any offer of employment is contingent upon successfully passing a pre-employment drug test and a background screening. Successful candidate must have a driver’s license and a clean driving record.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

