Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Master Control Operator

KIMT

KIMT-TV is seeking a Master Control Operator.

Posted: May. 30, 2018 9:40 AM

KIMT-TV is seeking a Master Control Operator. This position will be responsible for operating all equipment in Master Control, including video servers, content servers and automation equipment. The successful candidate must be able to operate computer equipment, be a quick thinker, work well on their own, and possess the ability to pay great attention to detail. Training will be provided.

Scroll for more content...

KIMT offers an extensive benefit package and a generous time-off plan.

Please send cover letter and resume to: hr@kimt.com. Applications may also be completed at KIMT, 112 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA.

Any offer of employment is contingent upon successfully passing a pre-employment drug test and a background screening.

EOE/Minorities/Female/Vet/Disability

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
We will get a break from the storms starting tomorrow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events