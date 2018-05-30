KIMT-TV is seeking a Master Control Operator. This position will be responsible for operating all equipment in Master Control, including video servers, content servers and automation equipment. The successful candidate must be able to operate computer equipment, be a quick thinker, work well on their own, and possess the ability to pay great attention to detail. Training will be provided.

KIMT offers an extensive benefit package and a generous time-off plan.

Please send cover letter and resume to: hr@kimt.com. Applications may also be completed at KIMT, 112 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA.

Any offer of employment is contingent upon successfully passing a pre-employment drug test and a background screening.

EOE/Minorities/Female/Vet/Disability