Director, Mason City

KIMT-TV is seeking a Director in our Mason City studio to assist in the broadcasting of our daily newscasts. This position will work closely with the news team to deliver a visually-appealing and polished product to viewers.

Scroll for more content...

Candidates must have a two-year technical or four-year college degree in Communications or TV Production and a good eye for commercial production. The ability to multi-task and problem solve in a fast-paced environment is paramount.

KIMT-TV offers a highly-competitive benefit package and a generous time-off plan.

To apply, please send cover letter and resume to: hr@kimt.com.

Any offer of employment is contingent upon successfully passing a pre-employment drug test and a background screening.

EOE/Minorities/Female/Vet/Disability