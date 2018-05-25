Clear

Director, Mason City

KIMT

KIMT-TV is seeking a Director in our Mason City studio to assist in the broadcasting of our daily newscasts.

Posted: May. 22, 2018 11:03 AM

KIMT-TV is seeking a Director in our Mason City studio to assist in the broadcasting of our daily newscasts. This position will work closely with the news team to deliver a visually-appealing and polished product to viewers.

Scroll for more content...

Candidates must have a two-year technical or four-year college degree in Communications or TV Production and a good eye for commercial production. The ability to multi-task and problem solve in a fast-paced environment is paramount.

KIMT-TV offers a highly-competitive benefit package and a generous time-off plan.

To apply, please send cover letter and resume to: hr@kimt.com.

Any offer of employment is contingent upon successfully passing a pre-employment drug test and a background screening.

EOE/Minorities/Female/Vet/Disability

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events