Director - Rochester, Minn.

KIMT-TV is seeking a Director in our Rochester, Minnesota studio to direct our fast-paced, cutting-edge newscasts utilizing the Ross Overdrive automation system. This is a rare opportunity to be a part of one of the most remarkable stories in broadcast journalism today. How many times in a career do you get to work for a station that is growing dramatically and expanding its coverage by providing viewers more stories from more places? Rochester is home to the renowned Mayo Clinic and is ranked as one of the most secure place and best to place to live nationally.

Candidates must have a two-year technical or four-year college degree in Communications or TV Production and must be flexible and able to communicate effectively and professionally with news staff in a high-energy environment. Previous experience with Ross Overdrive is a plus.

To apply, please send cover letter and resume to: hr@kimt.com.

Any offer of employment is contingent upon successfully passing a pre-employment drug test and a background screening. Successful candidate must have a valid driver’s license and a clean driving record.

EOE/Minorities/Female/Vet/Disability