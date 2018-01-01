Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
CBS Video
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Mason City
26°
Albert Lea
25°
Austin
25°
Charles City
28°
Rochester
22°
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
CBS Video
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
BREAKING: Son charged with murder of mother in Austin stabbing
Full Story
Winter Storm Watch - Winter Weather Advisory
Wx Alerts
KIMT's March Hoops Trivia Challenge
Most Popular Stories
UPDATE: Authorities say former student involved in Riceville school threat
Students who reported Riceville school threat 'are the kind of people we need more of'
Winter storm expected to batter the area Saturday
School closings and delays
BREAKING: Son charged with murder of mother in Austin stabbing
UPDATE: Three people hurt after being hit by a car in Mason City
Winter weather advisory and watches issued in viewing area
MUST WATCH: North Union reaches state tournament thanks to incredible finish
Neighbors react to house fire
Minnesota mother charged in torture of twin daughters
Latest Video
KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast
North Iowa Home & Garden Show
Carbon Monoxide alarm rules changing
Mercy-Medical Center receiving maternity care award
Proposed assault weapon ban
Candidate forum
Snow impacts
Clearing off your car
Hallie's heroics 10:00
Local highlights (2/22)
Community Events